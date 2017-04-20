Angus charity gives children a chance

The charity Adoption & Fostering Group Angus, held an Easter Egg Fun Day on Sunday in Crombie Country Park.

It turned out to be a lovely afternoon after the wet morning, and the children had a great time searching for eggs.

Adoption & Fostering Group Angus held an Easter Egg Fun Day

They also received a visit from the fire service and had lots of fun climbing in the engine.

The charity tries to give the most vulnerable children in the area new, enjoyable experiences that they have not had before coming into care.

Secretary Dorothy Archer explained: “These are vulnerable children. They had little opportunity to achieve or participate in activities. The children we support have experienced many disadvantages and lack of opportunities.”

Through trying new experiences and activities the children have the opportunity learn new physical and social skills.

They gain the development of motor skills and stimulation of mental ability.

This is done in a controlled environment that they feel safe in, enhancing their self-esteem and their will to go on and try more new experiences.

Iit’s also a chance to stimulate their imaginations and creative ability as they experience, hear, see and feel things they haven’t before.

Dorothy added: “Our objective is to provide a supportive environment for families, including those youngsters who have a disability, special need or culture needs.

“We provide a meeting place, usually once a month, so people can get together for the purpose of mutual support and encouragement in their fostering tasks and to organise activities and social events.

“The children benefit greatly by bonding with their carers during our activities and socialising with other children in the same situation.

“Membership is open to all approved adoptive and foster carers, so if you think our group can help you please get in touch.”

The group’s next fund raising event is a fashion show on May 12. M&Co is hosting the event in its Arbroath shop. Tickets are on sale now.

The Easter event was supported by Tesco, Sainburys, Alexander the Bakers, Asda, Pie Bobs and Bookers.