Diabetes Forum meeting in Montrose

If you are living with type 2 diabetes in the Montrose area, the local Diabetes Forum is inviting you to their upcoming meeting.

The group was established to support people to live well with diabetes and, as well as providing information, the meeting offers a chance to chat with others living with diabetes over a cup of tea or coffee.

It is free and there is no need to book.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, June 15 from 6.30 to 8.30pm in the OT Room in Links Health Centre, Montrose, and the topic will be looking after your feet.

It also offers the opportunity to ask any questions you may have.

The meetings are organised by the Angus Health & Social Care Partnership in partnership with the local Diabetes Forum.

They are open to anyone living with diabetes as well as their families and friends.

For more information or to be added to the mailing list to receive advance notice about further meetings, please contact the Primary Care Team on 01307 474889 or by emailing achppatientcourses.tayside@nhs.net.