Donation ensures hot meals for Montrose centre

Montrose’s Adam Centre, which provide day care for the elderly, has received a substantial donation from GSK to help provide hot meals.

For 30 years, GSK’s pharmaceutical manufacturing site at Montrose has worked in partnership with the Adam Centre, formerly known as Montrose Day Care Centre, to provide a hot meal service to elderly citizens in the area.

The food was prepared in the staff restaurant by GSK’s catering partner Sodexo and transferred to the Adam Centre. However, as part of a review of Sodexo services at the site it was established that this aspect of their service could not keep up with the stringent hygiene requirements of a mobile food provider.

HR Leader Brian Rice said: “We have been privileged to support the Adam Centre for 30 years, but we realised that the current arrangement is not sustainable. We are a pharmaceutical manufacturing site and simply do not have the necessary infrastructure to provide an offsite catering service.”

To ensure that the Adam Centre will continue to provide hot meals, GSK has made a donation of £20,000.

Chris Barbour, GSK’s Engineering Director, who oversees the company’s charitable activities, said, “We felt that we had to find an alternative way to ensure this important service remains in place as so many people depend on it. With this donation, the Adam Centre has been able to set up a partnership with Stracathro Hospital, which has all of the equipment and expertise required to provide an excellent catering service that will benefit the community for years to come.”

Adam Centre Chair Sandy Moncur said: “We are extremely grateful to GSK for this generous donation. Having supported us for 30 years, it is fantastic that they have shown this ongoing commitment to ensuring we are able to keep providing hot meals for our clients.”