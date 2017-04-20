Eat Safe Award for Whitehills kitchen

The kitchen in Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre has been presented with the Eat Safe Award by Food Standards Scotland.

The awards promote excellence in food hygiene and recognise establishments that have achieved standards over and above the legal requirements for food hygiene. The Scheme aims to reduce food-borne disease, give transparency around food hygiene standards in food premises and improve public confidence.

This is the third award presented to hospital kitchens in Angus after Arbroath Infirmary and Stracathro Hospital received the Eat Safe Award in March.

Angus catering services manager David Bayne said, “I’m delighted that Whitehills kitchen has joined Arbroath and Stracathro in achieving this award, which recognises the high standards of food hygiene.

“The awards also reflect the level of staff training and commitment to delivering high-quality food to our staff, patients and visitors.”

Our photo shows (L-r): catering assistants Maria McCartney and Patricia Henderson, cook Sandra May, senior supervisor Mary Turnbull and catering assistants Joy Anton and Fiona Stewart.