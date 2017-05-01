Fatigue Management Course in Angus

Angus residents living with fatigue are invited to go along to a free Fatigue Management Programme to help manage excessive tiredness caused by a variety of conditions.

The course, to be held in Montrose, is delivered by a partnership involving physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychology services and is open to anyone for whom fatigue is an ongoing issue, often due to conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, arthritis or fibromyalgia.

The programme aims to help people understand their fatigue and to develop self-management mechanisms with the support of professionals and others affected by fatigue.

The programme is ideal for adults who want to manage their fatigue more effectively, regardless of the underlying cause.

If you are excessively tired most of the time and find it difficult to do simple, everyday things due to fatigue then this course could be for you.

The four-week course starts on Wednesday, May 3.

These sessions will provide you with a range of information about fatigue and how to manage it, and are also an opportunity to meet with others in a similar situation.

If you would like to know more, please contact Michelle Spink, Primary Care Development Team on 01241 822544 or email michelle.spink@nhs.net.

There is a variety of self-management courses and information events running in Angus.

To receive advance information of meetings, register your name and address by emailing achppatientcourses.tayside@nhs.net