Groups given chance at share of £30,000

Anyone who has a project that will improve health and wellbeing in Johnshaven, St Cyrus, Benholm, Gourdon or Inverbervie, is invited to apply for a share of £30,000.

This is part of an innovative scheme called Your Voice Your Choice that will see the public asked to vote on which projects should get the funding. The funding has come from Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

Following successful pilots in Fraserburgh and Peterhead last year, the Your Voice Your Choice initiative has been extended in to other areas of Aberdeenshire including Kincardine and Mearns.

As this is new to Kincardine and Mearns they have taken the decision to focus on the Mearns coastal towns this year as a pilot. People have until May 25 to submit bids of up to £10,000 for their project.

Residents of St Cyrus, Benholm, Johnshaven, Gourdon and Inverbervie will then be asked to vote for their favourite projects at a big event day at Bervie School on Saturday June 24 following presentations from all the applicants.

Applications are welcome from all ages, from informal and formal groups.

For further information please get in touch by email yourvoiceyourchoicekandm@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or visit www.yourvoiceyourchoice.scot

Drop in sessions to give help and advice for those submitting applications, will be held on the following dates: May 2, Johnshaven Hall 10am to 1pm and 7pm to 9pm; May 8, St Cyrus Hall, 10am to 1pm and 7pm to 9pm,; May 9, Harbour Bar in Gourdon 11am to 1pm and 7pm to 9pm.