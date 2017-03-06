Heartstart Discovery courses running this month

Heartstart Discovery is running free two-hour training sessions in emergency life support for members of the public in our area this month.

Being able to perform emergency life support, a set of actions needed to keep someone alive until professional help arrives, gives a casualty the best possible chance of survival.

Courses are free-of-charge and no medical knowledge is required in order to undertake one. It only takes two hours to learn the skills which may save a life and it is very likely that the person you help may be a family member or someone close to you.

The sessions cover:

· caring for an unconscious person who is breathing

· caring for an unconscious person who is not breathing and performing CPR

· how to recognise the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and how to deal with it.

· helping someone who is choking

· helping someone who is bleeding badly

Places are still available during March:

Wednesday, March 22, 7-9pm Dundee

Friday, March 24, 10.30am-12.30pm, Montrose

Tuesday, March 28, 7-9pm Carnoustie

Friday, March 31 10.30am-12.30pmArbroath

Training sessions can also be arranged on request for groups, organisations and clubs.

Helen Brady, Heartstart Discovery Co-ordinator said, “Emergency life support skills really do save lives so please consider registering for a session today. A Heartstart session could prove to be one of the most important training sessions you have ever undertaken in your life, come along - you can make a difference.”

For further details and to register please contact Helen Brady on 01382 740400 or helenjbrady@nhs.net

Or Facebook: www.facebook.com/HeartstartDiscovery