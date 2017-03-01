Hundreds nominated for NHS awards

More than 400 nominations have been submitted for a new awards scheme recognising the achievements of NHS staff across Tayside.

Entries for the NHS Tayside Staff Appreciation and Recognition (STAR) Awards have now closed, with the new initiative attracting submissions from both staff and public.

Launched by the health authority in January, the awards offer the chance for an individual, service or team to be nominated in one of six categories for delivering outstanding patient care or going the extra mile in their job.

Professor John Connell, NHS Tayside chairman, said the high number of nominations received reflects the general high standard of the staff’s work on a day-to-day basis.

He continued: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone.

“The number and range of nominations reflects the fact that our hard working staff go above and beyond every day to deliver high-quality healthcare services to people all over Tayside.

“We know from feedback from those individuals and teams nominated that being recognised in this way is a tremendous boost to morale and very much appreciated.”

A multidisciplinary shortlisting panel now has the task of choosing six finalists in each category and judging panel will then decide on gold, silver and bronze winners.

All finalists will be invited to the STAR Awards ceremony at The Invercarse Hotel in May, where the winners will be announced.

The STAR Awards are being delivered in partnership with the Tayside Health Fund, the Academic Health Science Partnership (AHSP), the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Unison, The Tayside branch of the Society of Chiropody & Podiatry and The Invercarse Hotel.