Montrose care home rates highly in survey

A nationwide survey of care home residents saw a Montrose care home celebrating after a strong performance.

Fordmill Care Home was given an overall performance rating (OPR) score of 910 out of 1000 - higher than the national average of 880.

Now in its fifth year, the Your Care Rating survey is the country’s largest survey of care home residents. Over 18,000 residents in 914 care homes across the UK took part.

Each care home was given an overall score based on residents’ feedback across four broad themes; Staff and Care, Home Comforts, Choice and Having a Say, and Quality of Life. Fordmill Care Home achieved scores of 954 for ‘Quality of life’ and 914 for ‘Choice and having a say’, meaning the residents of Fordmill Care Home highly rate the standard of care they receive.

Aileen Alberts, General Manager at Fordmill Care Home, said: “It’s great that our residents value the care they receive at Fordmill Care Home. All of our scores across the four themes are really positive, which shows that life for our residents is happy and fulfilling.

“While we’re really pleased with our scores, we are committed to continually improving our services and the survey helps us do that by giving us direct resident feedback.”