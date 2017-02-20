Montrose health service drop in informative

A drop in session held in Montrose by Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to give the public a chance to find out more about local services has been described as “informative”.

The event had a range of stalls hosted by staff with information poster boards about health and social care services and support groups available in the North East of Angus.

Gail Smith, Head of Community Health and Care Services with Angus Health and Social Care Partnership said: “I chatted to several people who came along to the event and was able to provide clarity and information around local service provision.

“Others who shared their feedback with staff included two local ladies who participate in the day care activities provided at the Adam Centre in Montrose. Their enthusiasm in describing their experiences at the centre clearly showed that they benefited from the social aspects of being with other people of their own age group and how this helps them to live independently as possible.”

Councillor David May, who attended the event, commented: “The Montrose event was very informative and I learned a lot about the various services available in our area.

“There was a wide range of service areas represented with staff being on hand providing clear insight and the opportunity to discuss and share story boards displaying a variety of valuable Angus Health and Social Care Partnership information. This included third and independent sector.

“My thanks to all who ran the various information sessions as I gained a great insight into not only the services available, but also how they operated in practice. The people involved could not have been more helpful as they answered any questions I had.”