Montrose man’s birthday boosts Coronary Care Unit

A Montrose man has raised £670 to thank the Coronary Care Unit at Ninewells Hospital for their care.

George Cook celebrated his 70th and instead of gifts, he invited friends and family to donate money to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at Ninewells Hospital.

George said: “I had a heart attack in July, so when my birthday came round my wife Jenny and I decided to raise money for CCU to say thank you for the magnificent care I received.

“Without the staff there, I wouldn’t be here today.

“I’d also like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped us raise £670.”

Accepting the cheque, senior charge nurse Christine Freel said: “Thank you to George and Jenny.

“We are grateful for their kind donation and for thinking about us.

“Our biggest reward is seeing how well and happy George is after his hospital stay.”