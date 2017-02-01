Mulberry patients transferred to Carseview

The transition of the General Adult Psychiatry Inpatient Service in Angus to the Carseview Centre in Dundee started today (February 1).

The GAP service and the out-of-hours Crisis Response Service in Perth & Kinross are moving to Carseview as part of a contingency plan by NHS Tayside due to staffing issues.

A shortage of junior doctors in Scotland and a change to the number of doctors available to NHS Tayside resulted in doctors and consultants from NHS Tayside, alongside Perth & Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership which is responsible for managing inpatient mental health services across Tayside, having to make a decision to move to a contingency plan for both the adult inpatient service and the crisis response service.

This interim plan sees the Mulberry ward at Susan Carnegie Centre and the out-of-hours crisis response assessment currently provided in Murray Royal Hospital move to the Carseview Centre in Dundee from today.

Nine patients from Mulberry ward transferred to Carseview, accompanied by staff from Mulberry who will now care for their own patients at Carseview.

There is additional ward space within Carseview for patients moving from Mulberry and staff from Mulberry will move with their patients to ensure continuity of clinical care.

NHS Tayside Medical Director Professor Andrew Russell said: “Medical, nursing and management teams have been working really hard over the past few weeks to ensure that this interim move is as smooth and safe as possible for everyone involved.

“I would like to pay tribute to all our staff who have put patients first at all times and who have gone above and beyond to make sure patients will continue to receive the highest standards of care.”

Robert Packham, Chief Officer of Perth & Kinross Health & Social Care Partnership, added, “The decision to move the Mulberry ward on an interim basis was taken based on the many local and regional mental health services provided in Dundee and Perth & Kinross. Junior doctors are crucial to providing a whole range of mental health services in these areas both in and out of hours, including Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, learning disability services, Psychiatry of Old Age and regional secure care clinic services. This means that the majority of our junior doctors are centred around Dundee and Perth.

“We can now ensure that the limited number of junior doctors we have are able to care for the whole range of Tayside patients in the safest and most appropriate environments.

“We understand that this decision will create practical difficulties where people need to travel and that the change will cause some concerns for patients and their families but we will never compromise the safety of our patients and we simply do not have the right level of medical cover at this time. We thank all our patients and their families for their understanding and I can assure them that people across Angus, Dundee and Perth & Kinross will still have access to safe and effective mental health and care services.”