New group for rheumatoid arthritis patients

A new support group is being established for people in the Tayside area affected by Rheumatoid Arthritis.

In partnership with NHS Tayside’s rheumatology team, patients in the Angus, City of Dundee, Perth and Kinross areas will now be able to receive support from the National Rheumatoid Society (NRAS), local rheumatology services and peer advice from others with the difficult and complex condition.

The group will be launched on Wednesday, March 22 at 6.30pm, hosted by NRAS representatives and Dr Su-yin Tan, NHS Tayside’s Consultant Rheumatologist, who will give the keynote talk – ‘Rheumatoid, Psoriatic and Osteoarthritis - What’s the difference?’ There will be a question and answer session afterwards, offering attendees the opportunity to pose questions to the panel of healthcare professionals.

The Tayside group will be the latest many groups in the NRAS network around the UK, all run by volunteers who have RA themselves and understand completely what living with the condition means. Approximately 4,000 people in the Tayside area alone are estimated to have RA, and many more are affected by it.

Ailsa Bosworth, NRAS founder and CEO, saidd: “When I was first diagnosed over 30 years ago, there were very few people who openly shared the problems and issues with RA. This was one of my main reasons for launching NRAS, to create a support network for those battling this disease.

“It’s great to be able to launch yet another patient group in the UK to bring the support and advice we offer into the local communities. Those with RA, or indeed families and friends of those affected, will really benefit from this face-to-face and peer support, and I truly believe it’s what makes the condition bearable.”

Meetings will be free and everyone is welcome to attend, confirmation of which can be given by telephoning 01628 823 524 or emailing groups@nras.org.uk