Train like a footballer and get fit at Links Park

A free health and wellbeing course for football fans and those looking to get fit is being a launched in Montrose.

Links Park Community Trust (LPCT) is providing an opportunity for both men and women to participate in their latest ‘Football Fans in Training’ (FFIT) initiative.

Participants must be aged 35 to 65 years, with men having a minimum stomach size of 38 inches and women having a BMI of 28 or less.

Logan Cruickshank, LPCT project officer, said: “You do not have to be an actual football fan, nor even like the sport for that matter, to participate. We’ve had some resounding success stories, and great feedback from previous attendees, who enjoy the informal course content and varied programme of activities. The programme is free, so what is there to lose, apart from a few pounds and inches of course.”

The course is fully funded by the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) Trust and is delivered in partnership with Montrose FC. Participants will get a behind the scenes look at the club, be trained by club coaches, have a nosy at the trophy cabinet and get the chance to talk tactics in the dressing room.

The 12 week FFIT programme has been developed to include the latest scientific approaches to try and combat the growing obesity issue in Scotland. Participants will study topics, such as weight loss, physical activity and diet, through a host of classroom based sessions followed by physical activity classes.

LPCT has already engaged with 55 participants, with 39 males and 16 females losing a combined total of 251kg and 365cm from their waists.

To register your interest in the programme email projects@linksparkct.org.uk or visit www.spfltrust.org.uk.

The men’s programme launches on the Monday (January 16) and the women’s course starts on the Wednesday (January 18).