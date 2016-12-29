Hopes Montrose Christmas meal will be annual event

A community-run Christmas Day meal is set to become an annual fixture in the Montrose festive diary.

The Montrose Community Christmas Meal was held in the YM, Murray Street, for the second year running.

Organiser Katie Baxter said: “It was far busier than last year.

“We exceeded 100 people, both volunteers and people who came to eat, from all walks of life.

“It is something I have wanted to do for a long time and this year and last shows there is a need for it.

“The beauty of this one is it’s a community meal for the community by the community.”

Businesses and members of the public donated goods, presents or their time for the meal.

Diners were given a three-course meal and left with two food parcels, a pack from Game for Giving and gifts.

Katie added: “Without people’s help we wouldn’t have been able to put something of this scale together.

“I hope to see everybody again next year.”