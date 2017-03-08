Lifeboat crew assist fallen walker

Montrose Lifeboat and ILB was launched this morning to assist a person who had fallen and injured themselves.

They launched at 10.45am to assist the local coastguard with a person who had fallen at Kinnaber and broken their ankle.

The ILB landed some crew to assist and give additional first aid using specialised kit on board.

Paramedics arrived and took over giving care to the casualty. The casualty was transferred to Aberdeen infirmary by Coastguard helicopter from Inverness.

The crew and boats returned to station to rekit and make ready at 1pm.