MoFest needs you to do your bit

The organisers of MoFest, the Montrose Music Festival, have urged festival-goers to dip into their pockets to help ensure the continuation of the event.

With three months to go until the 10th festival, the MoFest organising committee have issued a rallying call to supporters to help them maintain the free aspect of the festival which attracts thousands of music-lovers every year to listen to the dozens of bands in the town centre and in local venues.

Each year the organisers secure a top notch act who are paid for through ticket sales to the main arena, but additional fundraising is needed to run the rest of the festival.

Anne Jenkins, vice-chair, said: “MoFest was set up to promote live music, and despite the growth of the festival, that remains our guiding principle behind it; it’s not about making money, it’s about putting on the show, but the show costs money.

“The High Street doesn’t just transform for free - the road closure order, the traffic diversion system, getting extra bins and having those bins picked up all costs money, hiring barriers costs money, the stage and sound costs money, SIA stewards cost money, the entertainment license to just put the event on costs money.

“We are lucky to have good relationships with local businesses. MoFest started as a community event so it’s important to us that we continue to promote local businesses wherever possible.

“It would be great to get some more sponsorship partnerships with local businesses, we have a significant social media presence, we are one of the largest events in Angus, we’re the biggest free music festival in Scotland so there is a lot of potential advertising for sponsors.

“We have an exceptionally dedicated committee. These guys give up so much of their time to not only organise and plan the festival weekend but throughout the year, constantly doing fundraisers, always thinking of ways to save or make money but MoFest doesn’t happen for free so this is your call to action.

“We are asking people who love MoFest,if you want to see it around for another 10 years, donate. For a whole weekend of amazing, free, live music, is a couple of quid too much to ask? If each of our Facebook followers donated £1, we would have in excess of £11,000.

“Last year we had over 12,000 people at the festival, if they each donated £5, imagine what we could do with that!”

People can donate by texting 70070 with Fest08, a space then £ how much they wish to donate.

Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact enquiries@montrosemusicfestival.co.uk.