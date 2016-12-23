Volunteers will be spreading some festive cheer and bringing the people of Angus together at a meal on Christmas Day.

There is an open invitation at the YMCA, on Murray Street in Montrose, to anyone in the Angus and Mearns area who wants some company and a warm meal.

This is the second time the YM has hosted a festive meal on December 25.

Katie Baxter organised a similar lunch in Arbroath a few years ago and last year she contacted Val Cooper, manager of the YM, to see if one could be put on in Montrose and within a few weeks the idea took off.

The Montrose Christmas Community Meal is from noon until 2pm at the YM on Christmas Day.

Katie said: “This meal is for anyone who wants some company on Christmas Day.

“We now have enough volunteers.”

Katie wanted to thank the people who have donated foods for contributions: Roadrunners; The Pavilion Cafe; Angus Glens Moorland Group; Kescoweth Coffee Shop; Stirfresh; The Burn; the midwifery department at Montrose; and Barclay Butchers for donating a turkey.

She also wanted to say thank you to the members of the community who have been gifting food goods for the meal and food staples for the parcels that are handed out.