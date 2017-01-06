‘Motorhead Davey’ from BBC’s The Council dies

David Rowbotham, who recently rose to fame as part of BBC Scotland series The Council, has died in hospital.

A statement on the Raith Rovers site said that the lifelong fan had passed away.

It read: “It is with sadness that we report that life-long supporter Davey Rowbotham (60), star of the recent BBC Scotland programme, The Council, passed away on Monday evening.

“Our thoughts are with ‘Twiggy’s’ family and friends at this sad time.”

Davey featured in episode one of the three-part series, which followed council staff and service users in Fife during the early part of 2016.

Davey, who lived in Methil, had health problems which affected his mobility and hadn’t left his home in some time, due to being at the top of the stairs.

He won viewers over with his sense of humour, forthright approach to communications, and air-guitar antics while listening to Motorhead

The episode ended on a happy note as council staff were able to help Davey find a new home on the ground floor with a garden.

However, it was bittersweet as it was later revealed that Davey had been taken to hospital on the day that the episode aired in early December.