Mr Montrose on board for Coach Trip to Marbella

Tour guide Brendan Sheerin is back on TV screens with another group of holidaymakers for a new series of Coach Trip.

The coach is revving up again, this time it’s on the Road to Marbs, and on board will be model Calvin Davidson, from Montrose.

The starting seven pairs of holidaymakers for Coach Trip: Road to Marbs, known as the originals, with tour guide Brendan Sheerin.

In September, he competed as Mr Montrose in the Mr British Empire competition and won second place overall, as well as retaining his title of Mr Scotland for the second year running.

He will appear on the E4 show with friend Conrad Williams, who he met at the Mr British Empire contest in 2015.

Conrad, from Bristol, is Mr British Isles.

Calvin said: “I wanted to apply for Coach Trip with Conrad because it would just be an absolutely awesome journey, a once in a lifetime trip to meet some cool people, have a laugh and get to know each other a bit better.

“I just knew Conrad would be the right person to apply with. He is one of the most genuine men you will ever meet.

“We’ve got a bit of a brotherhood going on. A bit of a bromance. Friends for life.

“This will give us a chance to bond even better being on Coach Trip.”

Conrad added: “I watched it previously and it’s just amazing.

“It’s a shame we live so far away because we get on so well.”

The duo are opposites; Calvin loves a night out, whereas Conrad prefers a quiet night in, but both agree that they are ‘Kings of Banter’.

Starting in Mallorca, in teams of two, 14 contestants head off on a 30-day road trip around the Mediterranean, however they only get to stay on their dream holiday as long as they’re popular because at the end of each day, the pairs vote face to face to decide who they no longer wish to travel with.

The duo who receives the most votes will receive a yellow card; two yellow cards will see them take home a red card and bid ‘Adios!’ to the coach to make way for a new couple.

The last pairs standing at the end of the 30-day tour will be in with a shot of winning a luxury stay at the trip’s final destination – Marbella.

Calvin said: “We absolutely smashed the audition. Some weeks later we got the phone call to say we had been successful and they wanted us to be in the starting cast known as ‘the originals’.

“I won’t ruin this for anybody but all I will say is it was an absolute whirlwind of good times, arguments, romances, mixed with late nights.

“It has been the best thing I have ever done. And I’d do it all over again in a heartbeat.

“I was myself throughout the whole trip. Some of the activities we did will be proper cringe to watch, but I have no regrets.

“I had the time of my life.”

He added he even gives his hometown a wee mention on the show.

Last year, Coach Trip announced it was returning to television, but not as a tea-time reality show on its home of Channel 4.

Instead, it was revamped and appeared on E4 and was given a “turbo injection “ for the more youth-orientated channel according to programme bosses.

The first Coach Trip series on E4 saw holidaymakers travel across Europe to the final destination of Ibiza.

Coach Trip: Road to Marbs will be on weeknights on E4 at 7.30pm from Monday (January 16).