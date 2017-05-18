New links between Montrose and Germany

Veterans in Angus and Germany have been creating links as two Legion branches almost 1000 miles apart look to twin in a bid to boost one another.

The Montrose branch of the Royal British Legion (RBLS) welcomed visitors from the Royal British Legion branch in Minden, Germany, recently.

Michael ‘Joe’ Roberts, honourable secretary of the Minden branch and his wife Heidi, who is also a branch member as well as the women’s section in Germany, visited the Montrose branch during a recent visit to Scotland.

The visit was first of many between the two branches as they look to twin in an effort to support and promote them both.

With the increasing withdrawal of British forces from Germany, Legion branches throughout that country are declining in number.

Ally Hutchison, vice chairman, RBLS Montrose social club, said: “We are very excited about the joint partnership with Minden and hope to share some great ideas and initiatives in the future.

“We are keen to help our services and, with the withdrawal of our forces from Germany, we understand the need increasing need to support our returning forces and their families

“Many of our Montrose members served in Minden or grew up there while their father was serving in the British army of the Rhine, as well as the RAF and other services.”

There are currently 16 Legion branches throughout Germany in towns and cities such as Bielefeld, Berlin, Hannover and Bremen.

The Minden branch has around 40 members who meet monthly in the officers’ mess in a local German barracks.

Minden town has around 83,000 inhabitants and is located in the north-east of North Rhine - Westphalia.It is the capital of the district (Kreis) of Minden Lubbecke, part of the region of Detmold.