Nominations sought for the ANGUSalive Sports Awards

Make your nominations for the ANGUSalive Sports Awards 2016 - you still have time to nominate your local sporting heroes.

Guided by you, the ANGUSalive Sports Awards 2016 pay tribute to the very best of our county’s sporting excellence. The public are needed to nominate Angus’ sports stars.

The nominations period has been extended by just over a week to ensure as many people as possible have the chance to put forward the most talented, dedicated and hard-working athletes, players, coaches, volunteers and personalities for consideration.

Last year’s Sports Personality of the Year was international bowler Ryan Burnett from Arbroath. Ryan said it meant a lot to be nominated for such a fantastic award and to win it was a great honour.

He said: “Angus has so many great sporting athletes across so many sports, so to be awarded the winner was really special to me and it’s something I will never forget. The awards night was absolutely superb and it was a great privilege be able to make it home for the event last year.

“To be nominated for any of the awards is a great achievement and I wish all the nominees all the very best. I’m sure they will all enjoy the night.”

You have until 4pm on Wednesday, January 18, to nominate the person or team you think deserves recognition for their efforts, hard work and achievements.

Nomination forms for the ANGUSalive Sports Awards – now in their 21st year – can be completed online or you can download a form to complete. Make sure you fill them out in full.

Awards are presented at a prestigious awards ceremony at Forfar’s Reid Hall in March. Tickets go on sale from 10am on Monday, January 23, 2017 from www.angusalive.scot/tickets

A range of sponsorship packages give you the chance to play a significant part in celebrating our local sporting heroes. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, with more information from Suzanne Steele on (01307) 473855 or Suzanne.K.Steele@angusalive.scot