Pensioner injured in collision in Montrose

An elderly pedestrian suffered minor injuries this morning (Friday) after she was involved in a collision with a van in Montrose.

Understood to be in a lady in her 80s the injured pedestrian was taken to a minor injuries unit for treatment.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland commented: “Police Scotland attended at Murray Street, Montrose, at about 10.45am this morning following a road traffic collision involving a woman and a van. The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated by Ambulance staff.”