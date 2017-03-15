Police appeal after body found

Police Scotland have issued an appeal in the hope of identifying a man whose body was found on the outskirts of Dundee yesterday morning (Tuesday).

Officers are investigating the sudden death of the man, aged approximately 30 to 40 years old, after his body was found at a footpath near to Rosemill Road, Bridgefoot by Dundee at 8am.

He is described as white, about five feet six inches tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a blue and grey waterproof jacket, black trousers, black and red walking shoes and he had a purple coloured rucksack.

Anyone who recognises the description of this man, or has any information that could assist in identifying him, is asked to contact Tayside Division on 101.

There are no suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.