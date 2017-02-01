Police team hears public concerns in Brechin and Montrose

Illegal parking, speeding, vandalism and drugs - these are the issues of concern to the public of Brechin and Montrose.

Sergeant Clark Renilson and Constables Ally Hutchison and Paul Conboy, of the Brechin and Edzell and Montrose district police team, visited Tescos in Montrose and the Co-operative in Brechin to meet the public as part of the new community policing structure in Angus last Tuesday (January 24).

The public were invited to answer a number of questions relating to the area where they reside and the problems that concern them.

Sgt Renilson said: “The main issues highlighted were illegal parking, speeding, vandalism and drugs. These issues will be reviewed and a course of action with regards to preventative measures and enforcement will be planned for the near future.

“The public were provided with advice on how to contact the police and the officers thank everyone who stopped and gave their opinion.”

Sgt Renilson would like to remind the public that if there is an issue that they would like to speak to the police about they should use the following methods of contact:

All emergency incidents please use 999 and non emergency incidents can be reported by phoning 101.

If you would like to email your local community policing team you can do so at: TaysideBrechinEdzellCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk or TaysideMontroseDistrictCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk

Although both offices in Montrose and Brechin are no longer manned by public staff you can still call and arrange an appointment, use the non emergency phone outside the offices, ring the bell or stop and speak to an officer when they are out on the beat.