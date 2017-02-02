Angus MP meets Glaxo Chairman

Angus MP Mike Weir met with Chairman Sir Philip Hampton and other senior Glaxo executives to discuss issues relating to the company and pharmaceutical industry in general.

The meeting is now an annual event and allows MPs who have Glaxo facilities in their constituencies – such as the Montrose plant - to speak directly with senior management.

Commenting on the meeting, Mr Weir said: “It was good to meet with Sir Philip and his colleagues and to discuss issues affecting the company.

“The Montrose facility is a vital employer in the town and for the greater Angus economy.

“Clearly there are a number of issues relating from the Brexit process that have the potential to be disruptive.

“GSK is, of course, a multi-national company that is used to trading across many borders and markets so is in a better place than many to deal with these issues.

“Nevertheless some issues, such as the process for approving new medicines, are vitally important and the UK Government have to be clear on their proposals in this area.”