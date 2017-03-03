MP teams up with Harry Potter star for Marie Curie

Angus MP Mike Weir has joined forces with Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs to urge Angus to ‘Make Every Daffodil Count’

Mr Weir and Isaacs – a keen supporter of Marie Curie – have teamed up with nurses Sally Monger-Godfrey and Lib Wolley to launch the annual Great Daffodil Appeal (GDA) to raise funds for the charity.

The MP is encouraging Angus residents to donate to the appeal and wear a Marie Curie daffodil pin which are available from volunteers across the country and in Superdrug, Spar and Poundworld stores during March.

Morrison supermarkets will also be holding GDA fundraising collections on the March 10, 11 and 12.

Mr Weir said: “Marie Curie do fantastic work to help support people living with a terminal illness and their families.

“I’m more than happy to back this campaign and look forward to seeing people wearing these pins throughout Angus.”

Jason, who is best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, said: “I’m delighted to be here with Mike Weir to help launch Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Please help us make every daffodil count. The charity is also calling on more people to help with local collections. Volunteering a couple hours of your time will make such a difference to the care and support that Marie Curie can provide.”

Scott Sinclair, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Marie Curie, said: “Having the support of Mike Weir and Jason makes a huge difference to Marie Curie in terms of raising awareness about what we do and helping us to reach more people who need us.

“One in four people miss out on the care and support they need at the end of life. We don’t think that’s good enough. That’s why we are asking MPs to help support our annual Marie Curie fundraising appeal to help enable us to reach more people affected by terminal illness.”

“Our services rely on charitable donations, so I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who gives a donation and wears a daffodil pin during March.”

Sally Monger Godfrey, Marie Curie Nurse and face of The Great Daffodil Appeal, said: “Make every daffodil count. Your daffodil means I can care for someone in their own home, and be there for them through the night. You make a difference to people at the end of their lives, which in many ways is just as important as at the start.”