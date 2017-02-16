Protest outside Angus Council meeting

Angus councillors were met with protesters this morning as they arrived at the Town and County Hall in Forfar for a full budget meeting.

The protesters were made up of representatives from the GMB Union, Unite and Unison, representing social care staff working for Angus Council.

Protesters outside the Town and County Hall this morning.

Mo Dickson, Unison Scotland Regional organiser, said proposed changes to social care services were “an attack on part-time, fairly low paid women.”

They were protesting about proposals which she claimed would see 170 social care officers’ jobs cuts and staff hours compulsory reduced.

Watch the video here.

