SNP announces election candidates for Montrose seats

Montrose and District branch of the SNP has announced its candidates for the local council elections in May.

Bill Duff who was first elected to Angus Council in 2012 and is currently spokesperson for finance and vice-convener of Development Standards will be joined by local businesswoman and former nurse Gill Stranock who runs Hillside Post Office and is involved in Montrose Emergency Services Group.

Commenting branch Convener Kitty Ritchie said: “I’m pleased that we have a strong SNP team standing in Montrose. Both candidates will work hard for Montrose and District.

“I’d also like to thank Paul Valentine for his service over the past ten years representing Montrose on Angus Council and all his efforts for the SNP.”