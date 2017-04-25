Pop-up Angus to display the works of local artists

Throughout the month of May, the 56° Collective presents Pop-up Angus – a series of pop-up galleries across the three Angus towns of Forfar, Arbroath and Kirriemuir.

The events will take place in artists’ studios, as well as on the high street, and will showcase a diverse mix of artists and designers from across Angus and Tayside.

Pop-up Angus kicks-off with a three-day event in Forfar from Friday, May 12, at the studio of local artist and designer Victoria Wylie Hale. The event continues the following weekend in Arbroath, at the studio of ceramicist, Fran Marquis, and cumulates in a week-long Pop-up Gallery at 15 High Street in Kirriemuir, which takes in the May bank holiday.

26 artists and designers will be featured during the three events and it promises to be a celebration of all things creative. This exciting event will demonstrate the wealth of homegrown talent dispersed across the beautiful county of Angus – brought together in three easy-to-reach locations. It will offer visitors the chance to meet the makers and buy original artwork and hand-made items at affordable prices.

And there promises to be something for everyone’s tastes – from exquisite paintings to jewellery and textiles, gorgeous glasswork, ceramics and paper-cuts to highly detailed pen and ink drawings. Pop-up Angus is the inaugural event of the 56° Collective - an eclectic mix of highly skilled creative makers; from textiles, glass and ceramics to jewellery, drawing and painting. Together they have a wealth of expertise, knowledge and many years of experience as successful freelance practitioners. They met through the Angus Open Studios network and, after its demise in 2016, recognised the need for carrying on public events which showcase the richness of Angus’ creative communities.

These are just some of the artists and designers to be featured at Pop-up Angus: Fran Marquis – Ceramics; Maureen Crosbie (Gallus Glass) – Stained glass; Victoria Wylie Hale – Painting and textiles; Jilly Henderson – Drawing; Kate Cunningham – Painting; Suzanne Scott (Whimsical Lush) – Drawing; Sheila Roussel – Jewellery; Karen Rae – Drawing; April Black – Woodturning and papercuts; Jennifer Mackie – Figurative painting; Jo Gifford – Porcelain and paper clay; Linda Sinclair – Jewellery; Elizabeth Watson – Painting; William Brian Miller – Painting.

