Popular Scottish soft drink IRN-BRU set to have less sugar

Soft drinks manufacturer A.G. Barr has announced that over 90 per cent of its own soft drinks portfolio will be lower or no sugar by autumn 2017, including its best known and most iconic brand, IRN-BRU.

A spokesman said it is well known that consumers are increasingly concerned about sugar and that most want to see lower levels of sugar in the soft drinks they buy. However, he said they also tell the company just how important taste is, without compromise.

A.G. Barr said above all they know their loyal drinkers love IRN-BRU for its unique great taste. There is simply nothing quite like it. But the manufacturer recognises the vast majority are consuming less sugar. From autumn this year IRN-BRU will still have its unique great taste but with less sugar and while IRN-BRU will remain a sugary drink, A.G Barr is reducing the sugar level.

For those who want the IRN-BRU taste but with no sugar, they can choose IRN-BRU Sugar Free or new IRN-BRU XTRA (extra taste with no sugar), giving consumers more choice than ever before.

Roger White, A.G. Barr chief executive, said: “Evidence shows that most consumers want to reduce their sugar intake while still enjoying great tasting drinks. We have responded and our announcement today lets them know how we’re delivering what they want.

“IRN-BRU will remain a sugary drink. We’ve achieved a really good match, with less sugar, that tastes great.

“Our focus has been, and always will be, on making great tasting products for people today and for future generations.”