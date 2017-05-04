Quest is on to find the UK’s best fish and chips

The ‘Oscars’ of the fish and chip industry have kicked off their 30th anniversary year and are now officially open for entry, marking the start of a nine-month quest to find the UK’s best fish and chip businesses.

With a bumper milestone year ahead, encompassing a simplified and more streamlined online entry process, awards organiser Seafish is casting the net far and wide to call on fish and chip businesses throughout the country to get their entries in now.

Celebrating 30 years of success, the awards have continuously grown in scale and stature since their formation in 1988, and are now recognised as one of the most prominent and respected seafood industry events in the UK.

The National Fish & Chip Awards celebrate the great British tradition of fish and chips, showcasing the best talent, quality and choice offered by fish and chip businesses through 14 different award categories including: Independent Takeaway Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award; Independent Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award; Best Newcomer Award and Healthy Eating ‘Fish and Chips’ Award. For further information on The National Fish & Chip Awards, information on how to enter or deadline dates please visit www.fishandchipawards.com or follow @FishnChipAwards.