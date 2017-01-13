Re-established Cub group in Montrose looking to gauge interest

The Cub section of a Montrose Scouting group finally has a new leader more than a year after the category was forced to closed down as there was no one to take the helm.

After a 15-month gap, a volunteer has come forward to lead the Cubs of the 2nd Montrose Scout Group in the Borrowfield area of Montrose.

Only the Scout section of the group has been running since November 2015 as both the Beaver and Cub categories had their meetings suspended after nobody could be found to take over their reins.

No one as yet has come forward to run the Beavers - the youngest section in Scouting groups.

In order to gauge interest from young people - boys and girls, aged between eight and 10 - for the Cub sector a meeting for parents/guardians will be held at Borrowfield Primary School next Wednesday (January 18) at 7pm. It is expected to last no longer than about 30 minutes.

Bill Scott, group Scout leader, said: “Scouting offers challenge and adventure to 400,000 young people and 100,000 adults across the UK.

“We do some pretty amazing things in Scouting but, for us, adventure is a way of life and not just an activity or expedition.

“Our Scouts grow in confidence by trying out new skills and stretching themselves. Whether it’s an Explorer trying out his French on an international trip or a Scout leading his patrol for the first time, each time we challenge ourselves, it’s a step forward.

“When a Scout stands up to a bully, or sticks up for what they believe in; that’s an adventure.”

The group has been in existence more than 50 years and at one time met in one of the huts that had previously been part of the Montrose aerodrome since the 1950s. It went into abeyance for a period and re-started again around 1982 at Borrowfield Primary School.

Those interested are asked to make every effort to attend, but if you can’t make it please contact Bill on 01674 676436 or 07762939731 to discuss things further.