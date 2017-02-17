Recycling centre to shut for 12 weeks

Montrose recycling centre will close for 12 weeks to allow for improvements works to take place.

The improvements, which involve upgrading and extending the site, are being made as part of a redesign of Angus recycling centre services aimed at achieving around £250,000 in savings.

To allow the work to take place and the site to be cleared, the centre will close from Monday, February 27, for 12 weeks.

During this time, people who would normally use this facility are asked to use the recycling centre at Arbroath, Cairnie Loan, DD11 4DS, which will be supported by additional staff.

In May 2016, the communities committee agreed to a redesign of our waste services that included changes to our recycling centres, having previously approved the necessary savings.

The committee agreed the following in relation to recycling centres –

Arbroath – to be retained and improved and open seven days, between 9.15am to 4pm (Monday to Sunday).

Montrose – to be retained and improved and open seven days - half days with times to be confirmed according to peak use (Monday to Friday), 9.15am to 4pm (Saturday/Sunday).

Forfar/Kirriemuir – to develop a new centre in the area and open seven days - half days with times to be confirmed according to peak use (Monday to Friday), 9.15 to 4pm (Saturday/Sunday).

Brechin – to open on four days - half days with times to be confirmed according to peak use (Monday and Friday) and 9.15am to 4pm (Saturday/Sunday).

Carnoustie – to open on four days – half days with times to be confirmed according to peak use (Monday and Friday) and 9.15am to 4pm (Saturday/Sunday). The committee also agreed Carnoustie would open on a further midweek half day the day and times to be confirmed according to peak use.

Current sites at Kirriemuir, Forfar and Monifieth will close.

Members also agreed that officers and officials would work with colleagues at Dundee City Council to agree a shared services arrangement, allowing Angus residents to access the recycling centre at Baldovie, Dundee.

Further information about the timing for the implementation of these changes will be confirmed in due course.