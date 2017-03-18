Scotland fans urged to travel early for Scotland v Slovenia

The ScotRail Alliance has advised customers heading to the Scottish football team’s world cup qualifier against Slovenia on March 26 to leave plenty of time for their journey and get to the ground early.

A normal Sunday service will be in place on all routes, however, there will be several extra services between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida before and after the match.

These trains are expected to be very busy, and fans are being encouraged not to leave it to the last minute to head the stadium.

In addition, many services between Glasgow, Newton, Neilston, Ayr, Ardrossan Harbour and Gourock will run with extra carriages to help cope with the number of fans heading to and from the game.

After the final whistle, a queuing system will be in place at Mount Florida station for safety reasons. Customers are asked to take this into account when planning journeys home from the match.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “Trains heading towards Glasgow and Mount Florida will be extremely busy, so make sure you buy your travel tickets before you board.

“Please plan your journeys in advance – keeping in mind any connections - at scotrail.co.uk or on the ScotRail app.

“The last trains of the night are likely to be very busy, so please aim to catch an earlier service where possible.”

The ScotRail Alliance will have extra staff on the ground to assist customers and, as with most major events, alcohol bans will be in place.