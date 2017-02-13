Scots’ love of chocolate revealed

Well over half of people in Scotland fail to realise just how many calories are in their favourite chocolate treats while over a third confess to eating chocolate for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

That’s according to new statistics released as part of the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) DECHOX campaign to help fund life saving research into heart disease.

The survey showed over half underestimate just how many calories are in a typical chocolate bar (55%) and over half don’t realise how many calories are in our favourite chocolate treats including a chocolate chip muffin (51%).

Nearly half in the country (47%) say we feel guilty after overindulging on sweet treats, and with over a third (34%) saying chocolate is sneaking its way into every meal of the day, its no surprise that one in ten feel their chocolate habit has officially got out of hand (10%). Around a quarter of residents have even resorted to eating chocolate in secret (24%), away from prying eyes.

The statistics also revealed that people in the country start to become more health-conscious in our late 20’s. In the UK, women were found to start feeling guilty about gorging on chocolate from 24, compared to most men from 28.

Even though around a fifth of people (21%) rank chocolate as the hardest thing to give up, it seems there is still hope for a country clearly infatuated with chocolate.

Over six in ten people remain confident that they could give up chocolate for a month (61%). So why not take part in DECHOX this March and take on the challenge?

The BHF is calling on chocolate-lovers across the UK to give up their favourite chocolate treats in March and get sponsored to raise money for life saving research into heart disease. Sign up at www.bhf.org.uk/dechox

Tracy Parker, Heart Health Dietician at the BHF, said: “It’s no secret that we’re a nation of chocoholics. While its fine to treat yourself now and again, this survey shows how chocolate is becoming commonplace in our diets – almost from the moment we wake up to when we go to sleep.

“By challenging yourself to a DECHOX this March you can help eliminate temptation whilst raising funds for our life saving research. By ditching chocolate, you can kick start some healthier habits, and help fund the breakthroughs that will see us beat heart disease for good.”

Each year, around 160,000 lives are cut short by heart and circulatory disease – that’s one every three minutes.

In 2016, over 18,000 DECHOXERS took part, raising an incredible £860,000 for the BHF’s research. Join thousands by saying no to chocolate this March! Find out more and sign up at www.bhf.org.uk/dechox, follow us on Facebook or meet fellow Dechoxers using #DECHOX