Survey reveals which city drinks the most tea

Today, Friday, April 21 is the official day of tea (AKA National Tea Day).

So, to celebrate the nation’s insatiable love for the great British cuppa, Premier Inn has spoken to 1,000 tea-loving Brits across the UK to find out which city drinks the most tea.

The winner was London - the survey found every day 25.9 million cups of tea are enjoyed and in a year that would be enough tea to fill up the Big Ben Clock Tower 500 times.

While north of the border, on average, people in Glasgow drink the most tea each day – 3.62 cups to be precise, and over a third (35 per cent) drink at least five cups a day. The survey found 2.2 million cups of tea are drunk a day in Glasgow.

And in Edinburgh 1.3 million cups of tea are drunk a day.

The survey also found a quarter of people in the UK drink at least five cups of tea every single day.