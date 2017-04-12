Taste Angus 2017 festival confirmed at Glamis Castle

Glamis Castle is set to play host to the Taste Angus Food & Drink Festival 2017, sponsored by Specialist Cars SEAT & SKODA.

Now in its fifth year, the annual family food and drink festival invites top culinary talent, from around the region and beyond, to showcase their skills and knowledge.

Set in the immaculate grounds of Glamis Castle, Taste Angus is confirmed for Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 August 2017. With Great British Bake Off winner 2016, Candice Brown confirmed as Headline Guest, this year’s Taste Angus is set to be a very exciting year for event organiser, Sinclairs Catering (based in Edzell, Angus).

Chef Jak O’Donnell, chef patron of The Sisters Restaurants and two-time finalist of BBC’s Great British Menu, will host the festival’s Food Theatre, sponsored by the Angus Glens Moorland Group. The hugely-popular theatre will present a packed programme of cookery demonstrations by some of Scotland’s top chefs, as well as welcoming baking sensation, Great British Bake Off 2016 winner Candice Brown. Candice will be donning her apron giving baking demonstrations on each day of the event and hosting special Afternoon Teas in the Mackays Vintage Afternoon Tea Tent. She said: “I’m really excited about coming up to Scotland in August for Taste Angus at Glamis Castle - what an amazing place to hold a food and drink festival! I can’t wait to taste the local produce and meet some of the region’s top chefs.

“I’m already thinking of lots of ideas for my baking demonstrations, it promises to be a really special weekend.”

Once again Nick Nairn, one of Scotland’s best-loved celebrity chefs, will be one of Taste Angus’s headline chefs in The Food Theatre - demonstrating the different ways to cook game (sponsored by the Angus Glens Morelands Group). Outside of his TV career, Nick owns and operates two well-established, high-profile cook schools. One in the centre of Aberdeen and the other on the shores of the Lake of Menteith, Stirlingshire. Since opening in 2000, Nairn and his Cook School team of foodie ambassadors have inspired and educated thousands.

Participating chefs at this year’s event include Angus’ own Jamie Scott of the Newport Restaurant and Masterchef: The Professionals Champion 2014. Jamie said: “I am delighted to be involved again this year - the event is a great platform for chefs, restaurateurs and producers to come together and showcase the fantastic food that Angus has to offer.”

Jamie will be creating some of the Newport Restaurant’s signature dishes during his cookery demonstration and will also be running a pop-up street food restaurant at the event.

Joining Jamie in the Food Theatre are fellow talented local chefs; Michelin star Graham Campbell of the award-winning restaurant Castlehill in Dundee; Scottish Young Chef of the Year 2015 Adam Newth, of the Tayberry Restaurant, Broughty Ferry and brothers Jordan and Eden Sinclair from Sinclair’s Larder, Edzell - all of whom will also be creating pop-up restaurants at the festival.

Festival organisers have also announced this year’s guest Scottish Chefs to include Nick Nairn, ‘Masterchef The Professionals 2016’ champion Gary Maclean, Fife Food Ambassador Christopher Trotter and Private Chef and regular on STV’s ‘Live at Five’, Mark Heirs. The event’s Food Theatre host, Chef Jak O’Donnell will also be cooking up a storm with a demonstration of her own.

The gastronomic extravaganza will continue on the festival’s “Food Street” where an array of food vendors and pop-up restaurants will offer visitors everything from Chef’s signature taster dishes, fresh oysters and Champagne to gourmet street food including: Artisana Bakes who’ll be bringing along ‘Fleur’ - a 1970 Citroen H-Van Patisserie (Angus Glens); Tipple in a TukTuk (Arbroath); House of Elrick Gin (Ellon); Park Brew (brewers from Brechin); Oglivy Vodka (Hatton Farm, Angus); Angus & Oink, devoted to BBQ from sausages, beer, rubs to sauces (Aberdeen); Screaming Peacock game burgers (Cupar); Cav & Co (Luthermuir) offering deliciously fresh home-made wraps and loaded chips; Original Smokies of Arbroath (included in the Guild of Fine Food’s Top 50 Foods in the UK).

As well as the cooking and baking demos, the show will also offer a variety of local produce, award-winning artisan food and drink, local arts and crafts in the Taste of Angus Market Marquee. Visitors can try before they buy, with samples from the stalls, and shop for yummy treats, unique crafts, gifts and home wares.

Hilary Tasker from Taste of Angus commented: “The Taste Angus Festival is one of the most important events in the local food and drink calendar. We are delighted to support the event and look forward to welcoming food lovers from all over Angus and beyond to Glamis for a celebration of the best of local produce. Angus is renowned for its excellent food and drink and Taste Angus is an ideal showcase through demonstrations by top chefs, pop-up restaurants, and the chance to buy from many of our artisan producers.”

Taste Angus festival organiser Lucy Sinclair added: “We are incredibly excited about this year’s event. There’s an amazing line-up of chefs, restaurants and wonderful food and drink producers involved – it’s great to be working with such a wealth of talent in the local food and drink scene. We are also planning a jam-packed live entertainment programme and not forgetting the Kids’ Corner with plenty of activities, children’s entertainers, games, face painting and more – it’s sure to keep the wee ones busy too!

“With under 12s admitted free, it really is a great summer day out for foodies and families alike. With £1 of each ticket sold going to our official charity partner, Radio Tay’s Cash for Kids, we hope to raise a good amount to help improve the lives of local children too.”

Early bird tickets for Taste Angus have just been released and are available until May 1. For more information and to book tickets, visit the event website at www.tasteangus.co.uk