Community policing team go forth

Officers from the Montrose and Brechin community policing team will be carrying out a sustained period of action in the coming weeks.

Addressing concerns raised regarding dangerous and inconsiderate parking on double yellow and zig zag lines outside schools, the officers will be working alongside Junior Road Safety Officers and colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit.

Inconsiderate and illegal parking is a persistent issue at schools and drivers are urged to consider the impact of their actions.

The parking restrictions have been put in force by the local authority to keep children safe in the vicinity of the school and to ensure they arrive and leave safely.

The Community Policing Team are committed to a long term pro active strategy to tackle those who persistently offend.

They will be working alongside pupils, staff and colleagues from partner agencies.

Those caught parking illegally will be dealt with robustly.