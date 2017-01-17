Emergency services attend incident on A92

Emergency services have been dealing with a minor chemical incident on the A92 this morning (Tuesday).

Several fire engines and police were seen on site, just north of Inverkeilor.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance at an off-road track near the A92 north of Inverkeilor and are dealing with a minor chemical incident within a vehicle. There is no risk to the public and the A92 remains open both directions.”