Three vehicle accident on A937

A man had to be freed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service following a road traffic collision at Craigo.

Police Scotland have advised that the A937 near Craigo between Hillside and Marykirk, Montrose is closed whilst officers carry out enquiries into a serious road traffic collision involving three cars that happened at about 1pm this afternoon (Tuesday, February 28).

A spokesperson said: “A Citreon Xsara, Ford Focus and Vauxhall Mokka were involved in the collision.

“A woman is being taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee with serious leg injuries and there is a report of a further casualty who is being treated at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Anyone who has information that can assist officers with their enquiries into the collision is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “At 1.06pm on Tuesday, February 28 we were alerted to reports of a road traffic collision involving three cars.

“Three appliances attended and released one male casualty who was trapped within a vehicle – he was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Two other females were released from vehicles before crews arrived.

“Firefighters ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene.”