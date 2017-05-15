Treasure hunt raises money for Angus Carers

Teams revved up and drove around Montrose for a treasure hunt in aid of young carers in Angus.

On Saturday, Montrose Rotary Club along with the Montrose Emergency Services Group (MESG) held the Angus Carers Adventure Treasure Hunt.

Teams in their cars had to navigate their way to nine locations around Montrose and complete tasks, which ranged from target golf to pedal go-karts along with frisbees and a quiz at the air station.

With a clue letter at each site they then had to complete an anagram.

The winning team with 103 points was The McMartins from Arbroath who were presented with the trophy donated by David Barnett from Classic Autosports of Inverkeillor.

With car entry fees and donations the sum of £350 was raised for the young carers of Angus Carers.