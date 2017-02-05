Young dancers go to the maximum in dance competition

A few students from Evolution Dance Company attended Maximum Dance competition at the Caird Hall.

Every dancer was placed within the top five for solos and duets.

Solo Awards:

Kenza Henderson and Mia Fraser won 1st and 2nd place in the under 12 category.

Amber Keir and Keira Gill won 1st and 2nd place in the under 14 category.

Millie Dryden and Keira Smith won 2nd and 5th place in the under 14 Intermediate category.

Jazmin Mcmillan and Alicia Smith won 1st and 2nd place in the Under 14 advanced category.

Necole Cabrelli won 4th place in the under 16 category.

Alex Aitken won 1st in the Over 16 Intermediate category.

Duo awards in under 14 category:

Alicia Smith and Keira Gill - 2nd place.

Amber Keir and Mia Fraser - 3rd place.

Kenza Henderson and Keira Smith - 4th place.

Jazmin Mcmillan and Millie Dryden - 2nd in under 14 intermediate

Duo awards in over 16 category:

Alex Aitken and Necole Cabrelli - 1st in over 16 intermediate