Letters to the editor

Independence

I won’t be a victim of Project Fear

Sir, – Re: letters page. I am saddened to see that even our local newspaper is taking up the ‘SNP Bad’ mantra of the MSM. There is plenty of proof that Scotland is perfectly capable of being a successful independent country if you are willing to research for yourself instead of believing the lies, (and surely everyone can now see what those were/are) dished out by those who know exactly how much Scotland contributes to ‘shoring up’ Westminster’s wastefulness, and will do everything in its power to hang on to this ‘Too Wee, Too Poor, Too Stupid’ nation . As a senior citizen who refuses to be a victim of project fear I say Saor Alba. – Yours, etc.,

Wilma Thompson, Montrose

Europe

The irony of the situation

Sir, – Why is the First Minister so determined to drag five million Scots into the Euro on a wave of a minority of votes, while frantically trying to sabotage negotiations which will have a material effect upon the future of 60 million British citizens.

Can it possibly be a manic ambition for power or in order to satisfy the ambitions of a minority of one who is desperate to re-run a lost referendum?

A hard Brexit is NOT a proposal; it is the default situation if everything fails. I know of no trade union representative who would begin negotiations with the words, ‘my members have decided that withdrawal of labour is not possible and cannot be discussed whatever happens during these negotiations’. Anyone experienced in negotiations knows that you must have an acceptable default position but you don’t tell your opponents, and you must be prepared for the eventual “bottom line” if all fails.

Thankfully neither the EEC or our Prime Minister would wish this to happen, but a compromise may have to be accepted. For example if there was an import tariff of 10 per cent on goods from Britain, with the devaluation of Sterling the situation would be the same as before the referendum. Perhaps the free movement of workers could still be available provided they cannot claim benefits or access national health services until having paid a number of years national insurance, and anyone convicted of a crime be deported without appeal.

There are a myriad of possibilities available and I believe whatever happens Europe must change and current elections might force this sooner than we think, and without the financial support of Germany the Euro will struggle.

Wouldn’t it be ironic and sad if our Prime Minister succeeded in negotiating a good deal for Britain, while Scotland had to wait years to gain entry to the Euro and join our worst customers? – Yours, etc.,

Alan Bell, Roods, Kirriemuir

Europe

The break up of Britain is aim

Sir, – As per usual Tony Blair says one thing and did/does the opposite. Through out his long premiership Blair never introduced legislation that was not EU orientated while trying to kid us on it was for benefit of the British people. The almost total destruction of our constitution is now obvious by problems Britain has in escaping the EU’s clutches.

So for Blair to tell us Brexit will make break up of Britain more likely, hence SNP jumping on this because both are EUists. It was Blair who introduced EU Regionalisation with EU Assemblies, but calling it devolution, still wrongly called, to hide the EU involvement, which is why Sturgeon is the EU’s Pontus Pilot, the EU’s governor for Scotland, note not our politician. So break up of Britain has been EU core aim since we joined EU, as all nation states will be so as no area will be big enough to stand on it’s own feet outside EU.

Which is why we escaped EU by skin of our teeth for likes of Blair, Cameron and Sturgeon etc have been actively working to make the EU the European Union of the Regions, the title of the Treaty that turned us into citizens of EU. – Yours, etc.,

Eric R. S. Davidson, (Address supplied)

Environment

Farmers’ plea to dog walkers

Sir, – We are asking dog walkers in your area to take precautions when out walking in the countryside in the coming months.

Incidents of livestock worrying – where sheep and cattle are distressed, chased, injured or killed by uncontrolled dogs – are increasing, and we, as Scotland’s largest lobbying organisation, are pleading with dog owners to ensure that their pets are kept under proper control.

In addition to this, we are asking dog owners to avoid fields where very young livestock is present, as per the Scottish Outdoor Access Code. This is particularly relevant at this time of year, when lambing and calving is now underway. Where the public takes access to fields where older livestock is grazing, we ask that they keep dogs on a lead or under close control. They should also be aware of the potential dangers that cattle can pose, particularly where a dog is present.

2016 saw the highest number of livestock worrying incidents over the last seven years, with 179 incidents, up by 40 on 2015, and we are working to reduce this number year on year.

NFU Scotland is asking the public to ensure that when exercising their dogs in the countryside they ensure they do so responsibly, in line with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

In addition to this, we would like to remind the public that, whilst the Union views the option as a very last resort, farmers do have legal rights to shoot a dog worrying livestock. There have been some cases where much loved family pets have been shot, because they have not been properly controlled by their owners.

NFU Scotland does not wish to see more instances of this, and reiterates its plea that dog owners comply with their responsible access rights under the Scottish Outdoor Access Code. – Yours, etc.,

Andrew McCornick, President, NFU Scotland

Health

Making a noise about cancer

Sir, – My mother, the actress Marjie Lawrence, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three weeks before she died. It was too late for anything but palliative care.

One in 50 women will develop ovarian cancer in their lifetime. Currently, less than a third of women are confident they know the FOUR main symptoms, and earlier diagnosis could save thousands of lives.

I’m asking your readers to help save lives by joining us to START MAKING NOISE, spread the word about the symptoms and raise much-needed money to support women living with ovarian cancer in the UK.

That’s why Target Ovarian Cancer wants to START MAKING NOISE this March for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Call 020 7923 5474 or visit targetovariancancer.org.uk/March. – Yours, etc.,

Sarah Greene, Target Ovarian Cancer, Ambassador