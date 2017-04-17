Comfortable cup victory for Roselea

Roselea travelled to Aberdeen to face Sunnybank in the second of their Archibald Cup League Section match.

There was an early chance for Roselea when Morgan Smith scooped over from a cut back then Hester had a low shot saved by the keepers feet.

In 13 minutes a great cross from Ross Mitchell was almost headed in by Greig.

Sunnybank took the lead with their first attack.

They broke in the right and when the ball was cut back Skinner made sure from close range in 17 minutes.

In 34 minutes Hester had a great chance after great footwork from Beedie but he poked the ball wide of the post past the advancing keeper.

Roselea’s pressure paid off in the 43rd minute when Hester broke into the box and was hauled down. He took the kick himself and home keeper Taylor almost managed to keep it out.

Roselea went 2-1 up two minutes into the second half when Cruickshank used the wind to curl his cross and Hester poked home from close range with a great finish.

It was 3-1 in 57 minutes after some great build up play involving Doan and Mcleod which the latter crossed for Hester to complete his hat-trick.

Mcleod was terrorising Sunnybank and after a shirt pull which received a yellow card Doan put his free kick just over in 60 minutes.

In 65 it was 4-1 when danger man Hester’s cross was turned into his own net by Todd.

Sunnybank got a goal back in 82 when Bathgate headed home from close range following a corner.

This was a super performance from Roselea again with the home side struggling to contain the pace of Hester and Mcleod who never gave them a minute’s peace.

It was also a confidence booster ahead of any potential playoff against Sunnybank. Roselea have a free week this weekend.