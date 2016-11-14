Cowdenbeath 2-0 Montrose

‘One step forward and then two steps back’ is how Paul Hegarty summed up things at the Mo after this defeat.

And he’s absolutely right.

On Tuesday night goals from Iain Campbell, Paul Watson and Michael Bolochoweckyj gave Hegarty’s men all three points at Annan.

It was a win which nudged the side up a couple of places in the league and should have been the catalyst for a string of positive results.

Instead Montrose returned to bad habits on Saturday, returning from Cowdenbeath with nothing to show.

They started the game ok, with Chris Templeman and Ross Campbell linking well up front.

But while they were on top, Montrose proceeded to shoot themselves in the foot just as they’d done seven days previous against Edinburgh City.

With the ball bobbling around in the box, defender Cammy Ballantyne lunged in to try and halt any danger, only succeeding in giving away a penalty.

Nickolay Todorov’s spot kick beat Allan Fleming despite the Mo number 1 getting a hand to it.

Montrose barely had time to regroup before they were again dealt another blow.

Ballantyne was guilty of lunging in again, this time on Craig Johnston in the middle of the park.

Ref Steven Kirkland was barely six feet away from it and wasted no time in reaching for the red card from his chest pocket.

It was an uphill task for the visitors but, to their credit, they stuck at it.

Graham Webster pulled a decent save out of David McGurn but the hosts went in at the break with a one goal, and one man, advantage.

The second half was barely 10 minutes old when Cowdenbeath got the game’s crucial second goal.

Johnston squared the ball for Kris Renton six yards out who nodded over the line.