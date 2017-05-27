Derek McInnes seeks glorious end to Aberdeen’s epic season

Whatever the outcome of this afternoon’s Scottish Cup final, Aberdeen will take one honour from this campaign. Today, Derek McInnes’ men will complete the longest season in the history of Scottish club football.

The Pittodrie club’s manager exaggerated yesterday in claiming the Hampden decider will come at the “end of a long season” that today will move on to the 350-day mark since his squad reported back for a first round Europa League qualifier. In reality, from beginning pre-season on 14 June for their opening continental foray 16 days later until today is a mere 348 days.

The fact that the Aberdeen players could finish the league campaign so strongly, with a 6-0 win over Partick Thistle after a first victory away to Rangers in 26 years, and all declare themselves fit for their second domestic final against Celtic this season is a measure of McInnes’ management.

As is the manner in which he has sought to present the break-up of the current squad as a potential driving force at the national stadium today. Niall McGinn, Ryan Jack – who McInnes says he stripped of the captaincy and handed it to Graeme Shinnie to remove the “spotlight” from him and not because he is Rangers bound – and Ash Taylor will likely make their last appearance for the club today. At the end of an epic season, McInnes dares to believe in an epic end for them and any possible other departees.

“It’s been a huge effort for everybody and we want the players, if they are leaving, the ones that are leaving, to go out in a blaze of glory,” he said. “Give it everything they’ve got. When you arrive at a club people may have a perception of you when they don’t actually know you – player or manager. However, it is important how you leave a club, the perception you leave. I’d love to put that medal in their hands but they have to go out and earn it and it would be the perfect ending to a brilliant season and also the perfect ending for a lot of those players’ careers at Aberdeen, after what they’ve given me the past few years.

“And we feel, even though we are huge underdogs and nobody really gives us a chance, it’s a game we can win.”

Despite being unquestionably the second best team in the country, in five outings against a Celtic team looking to complete the treble with a first-ever unbeaten domestic Scottish season, the best showing from Aberdeen was when they almost looked like avoiding defeat.

It is understandable for McInnes to seek encouragement in the response from going 3-0 down at home the other week and the narrowness of the loss at Celtic Park in February. That evening a late Dedryck Boyata header from a set-piece was all that separated the sides. However, as is true of all five defeats against Brendan Rodgers’ men, it was a game the Aberdeen never looked capable of winning.

Most painful was the way the Pittodrie men simply didn’t turn up in the League Cup final at Hampden, Celtic swatting them aside 3-0.“What I would say is that this feels far more relaxed,” McInnes said. That is when upsets can happen.