Gable Endies announce early bird season ticket offer

Montrose have announced that season tickets for 2017/18 will be available from Wednesday, April 26 and those quick off the mark can save up to 20 per cent with a combined early bird discount offer and a new, ‘Introduce a Friend’ deal.

Club directors will welcome supporters in the Willie Johnston lounge at Links Park Stadium from 7pm to 8pm on Wednesday 26, Thursday 27 and Friday 28 April.

Season tickets will be available for conventional ground entry as well as entry to the Willie Johnston Lounge, where members can enjoy a range of perks including pre and post match bar facilities, complimentary programme, teamlines and half time refreshments.

Ground entry tickets will once again allow entry of up to two accompanying U16s for just £2 each.

Early Bird Ground Prices: Adult £190, OAP/U16 £95, U12 £20

Early Bird Willie Johnston Lounge Prices: Adult £310, OAP £205, U16 £120, U12 £65

Existing season ticket holders can save a further five per cent as part of the club’s new ‘Introduce a Friend’ scheme.

Thereafter, early bird tickets will be available from the office at Links Park on 01674 673200 or office@montrosefc.co.uk or from The Home Dugout at 72 Murray Street, Montrose.

After May 31, normal prices will apply.

Standard Ground Prices: Adult £215, OAP/U16 £115, U12 £20

Standard Willie Johnston Lounge Prices: Adult £340, OAP £230, U16 £140, U12 £75

League admission prices will be £13 for an Adult, £7 for an OAP/U16 and £16 for Family entry (1 Adult and 1 U16).

Chairman John Crawford said: “I would like to sincerely thank all those who have turned out to support us this season. We have had over 9,000 fans through the turnstiles at Links Park and with our improved season ticket offer for next year, I hope we can increase our crowds further and encourage even more of our supporters to come along.

“We are already excited about the next campaign and season ticket sales are very important to us at this time, providing a cash injection as we look to strengthen the squad over the summer.

“Having held our gate prices static for some time now, we have unfortunately been forced to increase them slightly for next year due to the overall running costs of the club going up.

“However, as a thank you to our loyal fan base, we are giving our existing season ticket holders the chance to save up to 20 per cent, by both grabbing our early bird offer and by getting a friend to buy a season ticket at the same time.

“Our manager Stewart Petrie and his coaching staff have created renewed optimism and positivity around the club and so I really hope people take advantage of our generous offers.”