gable endies grab play-off spot after crazy campaign

Stewart Petrie has told his Montrose players to go and enjoy their play-off semi-final clash with Peterhead because they’ve earned it.

The Gable Endies will face off with the Blue Toon in the League One play-offs after Petrie’s side put a superb run together to steal fourth from Elgin City, who had been an ever-present in the top four all season.

But it’s all about who finishes there at the end of the season and it’s Montrose who deservedly take their place alongside Peterhead, Forfar Athletic and Annan Athletic in the play-offs.

Petrie stressed that his target since his appointment was to secure the club’s space in League Two for next year, and while anything on top of that is a very welcome bonus, that is not to say he won’t have his players fired up for a shot at joining rivals Arbroath in League One.

He said: “The boys are delighted and I’m made up for them.

“We didn’t think about the play-offs when we came into the job. The main thing was to sustain our place in the league, that’s what we were looking to do.

“Everything else was a bonus and it still is. We don’t feel any pressure going into the game but that’s not to say we’re not going to be working as hard as possible.

“We want to give a good account of ourselves, that’s all we want from the boys. Go and enjoy yourselves, express yourselves.

“It’ll be a great occasion and they’ve earned it. We said on Monday night, you guys have earned this. You’ve put together a fantastic run to sneak us into the play-offs.

“We’ll go and enjoy the next two games and we’ll be working as hard as we have all season.”

Montrose host Peterhead at Links Park tonight (Wednesday) in the semi-final first leg before the return leg takes place at Balmoor Stadium on Saturday.

MFCSC are running buses to Peterhead on Saturday.

Departure time is 11am from Links Park and the cost is £10 a seat.

To book a seat please contact Graham on 07488266209 or email gchristieson@hotmail.com