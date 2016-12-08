Gable Endies history book signing

A former chairman of Montrose Football Club will be signing his book about the history of the Gable Endies for fans this weekend.

Writer Forbes Inglis will be at Henry Hogg’s on Montrose High Street on Saturday from 12 noon until 1.30pm to sign his book Goals and Gable Ends.

The book details the history of the Gable Endies from the first game of Association Football in Montrose on November 8, 1879 when a team from Montrose played Arbroath Wanderers to the 2014/15 season.

It tells the story of the Gable Endies, their continual fight to survive financially and their long quest for full League status, a position that was imperilled last season when the players found themselves in the pyramid play-off.

Forbes’ father was on the board at Montrose FC and had shares in the football club, which were passed on to his son.

Forbes was elected as a director in 1982, he then became secretary and served as chairman from 1988 until 1990.

He said: “My father was on the board in the 1950s and I went to see games with him when I was a small boy.

“I’ve supported them since boyhood and I’ve always felt a full history should be compiled.

“There have been successes but by and large the history of Montrose Football Club has been a fight for finances.

“The book details the history right from the beginning to the end of last season, but if there was a story to tell I’ve told it.”

One of the stories is about a case of mistaken identity in the 1890s – A Montrose and Scotland player, local man Alexander ‘Sandy’ Keillor was confused with Alex Lowson Keillor from Dundee and the Dundonian has been credited with Sandy’s international caps.

In the 1930s, there was a scandal when one of the players was asked to throw the game.

Forbes said: “I hadn’t heard about the scandal until I was giving a talk at Montrose Museum about the history of Montrose FC and a former player spoke to me afterwards and asked me if I knew about it.”

When asked if he missed being chairman or being on the board, Forbes said: “I miss the involvement, but I don’t miss the criticism.”

The book has taken Forbes about 10 years to complete with the majority of information coming from copies of the Montrose Review and Montrose Standard.

It has been published in Angus by The Pinkfoot Press in Brechin.

Goals and Gable Ends is available from Henry Hogg, booksellers, High Street, Montrose; The Home Dugout, Montrose FC Shop, Murray Street, and at the club shop at Links Park on match days.